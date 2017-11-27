Mike Huckabee on PieGate: Don't mess with a southern woman and her homemade pies

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders set off a media frenzy after tweeting a picture of a pecan pie she claimed to bake herself. But many seem to think it is fake news, alleging she didn't cook it at all. Sanders’ father and former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee set the record straight during an appearance on "Varney & Co." on Monday.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Though Huckabee didn’t have a slice of that particular pie on Thanksgiving, he told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney he is expecting to enjoy her pecan pie on Christmas.

“Sarah and her family were at the in-laws but I will have that very pie at Christmas when she and the whole family come to our house,” he said.

Huckabee vouched for his daughter’s baking skills, telling Varney it is a pie that his daughter has made for a long time.

“She’s been making this pie for years, years, make some for friends.”

Huckabee issued a warning to the media.

“Don’t ever, and I mean don’t ever, mess with a southern woman and her homemade pies. It is as dangerous as when you hear a southern woman begin her sentence with ‘bless your heart,’ it means you’re about to be gutted like a deer, you just don’t know it.”

Huckabee then chastised the media for attempting to create controversy over the pie.

“Okay, I just think that it just shows how ridiculous the coverage has become, and ‘PieGate’ certainly should be over,” he said. “I hope Sarah bakes a pie and serves it to the press corps.”