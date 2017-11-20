Mueller's investigation is madness: Dobbs

A few thoughts now on the confounding and oh so clever special counsel, Robert Mueller, and his six-month investigation.

Mueller's mandate when he was appointed back in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was a quote "full and thorough investigation of the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election." Yet Mueller's quest fruitless in that regard.

What we do know is Mueller and his team of 17 prosecutors, aided by the left-wing national media are intent on widening their investigation, despite no evidence.

His six-month witch hunt has yielded indictments against Paul Manafort and Roberts Gates for money laundering and failure to register as a foreign agents, plus a guilty plea from low level advisor George Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI.

But we don't even know how much money Mueller has requested for this witch hunt. In fact, Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against DOJ for Mueller's budget.

And now Mueller is going after the very agency with oversight over his probe, requesting a wide range of documents from the Justice Department.

I believe this is madness. And any officials or lawmakers who continue to permit this are nuts.

