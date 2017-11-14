Sessions is not fulfilling duties as attorney general: Dobbs

What a treat we had today on Capitol Hill Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the House Judiciary Committee - the attorney general harshly criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, Democrats over their apparent failure to remember much on anything at all.

Honestly Sessions, I think you're a nice fellow, a good man, but you are not carrying out your duties as attorney general. It's clear each time you testify, you have forgotten too much, too much of your distinguished career. You are obviously not leading or managing the Justice Department, your deputies are all too obviously leading you or more accurately perhaps, misleading you.

And in your few public appearances, you do not look like a man who has found either joy or fulfillment in being the nation's top law enforcement officer.

I would offer you this counsel, you've served the public well, now serve yourself. Put aside the battles you don't relish, the fights that are so important to the nation. Don't deny your family and friends or yourself.

