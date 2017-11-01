NY Gov. Cuomo: We’re seeing an ‘evolution of Jihad tactics’

A driver behind the wheel of a rented pickup truck plowed through a bike path in downtown New York City on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 11 more. The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old originally from Uzbekistan, then reportedly got out of the truck yelling, “Allahu akbar.”

Continue Reading Below

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the attack on the FOX Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” Wednesday morning, saying, “From all the evidence we have, he was a ‘lone wolf model.’ We don’t have any evidence that suggests this was part of a larger plan or there were future actions or there was a large concerted effort. In many ways we’re seeing the evolution of Jihad tactics.”

Though Cuomo referred to it as a “lone wolf model,” he said the suspect had a connection to ISIS, telling Maria Bartiromo, “There’s no doubt that he was ISIS affiliated, related or had an affection for ISIS, but all evidence points to that lone wolf model.”

Cuomo then detailed the shift in strategy of terrorist organizations, explaining that the old model involved a thoroughly planned “group training affiliation” based out of the Middle East.

Now, he says, it’s a “simpler paradigm where any depraved coward who can get on the Internet can look up a plan that says rent a car and drive into a crowd.”

Cuomo then weighed in on continued efforts to stop terrorists who are targeting New York.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“They are going to come and we will stop most of them, but ultimately the point is you can’t let them win. They win when they disrupt, they win when they instill terror. They killed eight people and we cried about it, but that’s not their intent, they didn’t want to kill eight people, they wanted to disrupt New York and they didn’t and we didn’t let them.”