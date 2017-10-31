Trump's growth agenda, stock market rally are being dismissed by the media: Varney

Picture this: The big tax plan is about to be released. And the economy is showing more strength than it’s shown in years. But at the White House press briefing, it’s all about the indictment of Paul Manafort. A media frenzy. Every single question is hostile. The media thinks it’s Watergate.

Then, the last question, and it’s from our own Blake Burman. He wants to know about phasing in the corporate tax rate cut. Finally, someone had asked a question about an issue that affects everyone.

We've seen this so often. This year, the economy began a solid expansion. We're now growing at 3%. Wages are rising. Manufacturing is making a comeback. Business and consumer confidence have reached record levels. The market has gone straight up.

I keep repeating this, because so many of our new viewers have not heard about America’s turn around; and we have a lot of new viewers. Just wait until Friday morning when we get the jobs report. That is central to Trump's election promise: bring back jobs and create new ones. On Friday you can expect to see 300,000, maybe even 400,000, brand new jobs. Best performance in a long time.

You won't hear much about it in the rest of the media—they will dismiss it as a fluke, a temporary boost as Texas and Florida recover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

It will be the same again tomorrow when the tax plan is detailed: I guarantee the media will call it a giveaway to the rich.

But we're very glad you are watching us. We want to see America return to prosperity and we're not afraid to report on the Trump growth agenda and the Trump stock market rally. And Blake Burman will continue to ask the right questions at the right time.