Uranium One investigation raises a lot of questions: Peter King

Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee announced on Tuesday they would be opening an investigation into the Obama-era Uranium One deal, which gave Russia a 20% stake in U.S. uranium mining capacity.

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., said that in 2010, he alerted then-Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner that the uranium deal was being made with a company controlled by the Russian government.

“[Geithner] said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) was thoroughly investigating this. Well if they were, were they told by the about the CFIUS investigation? If so, why did they go ahead and approve it? I know Congress was never told about this investigation. Why did the FBI close the investigation? Bob Mueller was head of the FBI then, so it raises a lot of questions,” King told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will also investigate whether federal agencies knew the FBI was probing possible corruption before the deal was approved. At the time, the Justice Department had a criminal investigation into the Russian company's Uranium One purchase.

“Our question is No. 1, if [the FBI investigation showed bribery, corruption and influence peddling by the Russians], did the FBI notify the Obama administration? Did they notify the Justice Department? Did they notify the Treasury Department and the State Department? And if so, why did the deal go forward?,” King asked.

As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton helped orchestrate the Uranium One deal and her foundations reportedly received millions from someone involved with the deal.

King also raised questions as to whether the Russian dossier, which the Clinton campaign and the DNC allegedly funded, has any bearing on the FBI investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion.

“You could have had a document prepared at the request of Hillary Clinton’s campaign filled with lies as an excuse and as a rationale to go ahead with a federal investigation into the Trump campaign. If that’s true that is really police state tactics,” King said.