Democrats will regret the continuing presence of Hillary Clinton: Varney

Russia, Russia, Russia ... For months it was all we heard about. The left couldn't get enough of it. They really wanted you to believe that Hillary Clinton lost and Donald Trump won because of Russian meddling.

My how times change! Now it’s Russia and the Clinton connection. Of course the media refuses to cover and investigate, but there is yet another Clinton scandal here—Devon Nunes, R-Calif., chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is investigating the following:

A Russian backed company wanted to take control of a big chunk of America’s uranium business. They give millions to the Clinton Foundation. Bill Clinton got a half million dollars for a speech in Moscow and met with Vladimir Putin and bingo—shortly thereafter, Hillary’s State Department gives the okay for the Russians to buy our uranium. Is this pay to play? “Baloney," says Hillary.

Wait ... there's more on the Russia-Clinton connection. The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Russian "dossier" ... They bought, they funded, they instigated, a so-called "report" on Donald Trump. Of course it was full of salacious and totally unproven dirt. Back then, the Clinton people denied any knowledge, and took great offense at the suggestion they knew anything about it.

Two points: First, Democrats may regret their Russia, Russia, Russia campaign. Former President Jimmy Carter says the Russians had little, if any, impact on the election. And now the Russia investigation has veered off course to bring in the Clintons.

And second, the Democrats will surely regret the continuing presence of Hillary Clinton. She lost. She's mired in scandal, again. And she won't go away.

A few months ago, it was trump and the republicans getting unwanted attention. Now it’s Hillary, Bill and the Democrats.

Things change fast.