Is UNESCO a deadbeat with mounting unpaid debts?

Group of many colorful internationl world flags waving in the sky at sunset, with shining sun and lens flare, low angle view. (Maxiphoto)

The Trump administration announced its intention to withdraw from UNESCO on Thursday, the United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural organization, due to mounting debts and a perceived “anti-Israel bias.”

The United States cut payments to the organization in 2011 when it admitted Palestine as a member, pursuant to laws dating back to the early 1990s. At the time, the U.S. contributed about $80 million, or 22%, of the group’s budget, while Israel, which also cut off funding, gave about 3%.

The United States has participated as a member of UNESCO in the years since, however it lost its right to vote after two years of failing to fulfill payment obligations.

U.S. debts have surpassed $500 million, according to a Foreign Policy study released on Wednesday.

The U.S. is not the only major global power that has not paid its dues to the United Nations-sponsored group. Britain, Japan and Brazil have all yet to pay their financial obligations for the current year, according to Reuters. Behind the United States, Japan is the second-largest contributor to the United Nations’ overall funding, at nearly 10% of its complete budget. It is also one of the largest contributors to UNESCO.

The U.K. is the fifth largest contributor to the U.N.’s overall budget at more than 4%, followed by Brazil at more than 3.8%.

