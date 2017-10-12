Hacker 'Alf' illustrates why U.S. allies need to amp up cybersecurity

A hacker, operating under the alias “Alf”, stole top secret information about new Australian fighter jets, Navy ships and surveillance aircrafts from an defense subcontractor.

Approximately 30 gigabytes of data were stolen in the hack, including information about the F-35 fighter jet.

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Larry Korb on Thursday said that foreign countries need to do a better job of protecting cyber information.

“We have to be careful about dealing with all the information our allies have. Our allies have to have this because if we ever go to war, we have joint plans. We have to work with them to ensure that they are as careful as we are,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

Korb also discussed how the Cold War relates to the cybersecurity threats the U.S. is facing today, and warned that the head of U.S. Cyber Command, Michael S. Rogers, will need to worry about American allies in future conflicts.

“Look how many members of NATO, you’ve got like 25 members of NATO, and the Russians – could they get into the emails of a country like Romania or Poland? Yes. You need to do that and recognize that just like in the Cold War it was recruiting spies in the country, getting people in the country who might be sympathetic to your views to spy on Americans. We’re going to have to do that in this era,” he said.

