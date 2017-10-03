Equifax in the hot seat on Capitol Hill: LIVE Blog

Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith (EFX), who stepped down last month, will testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Tuesday, where he is expected to apologize for his company’s failure to fix a security hole that led to a massive data breach.

Late Monday, the company disclosed that an additional 2.5 million customers had their personal information compromised bumping the total number of those impacted to 145.5 million.

