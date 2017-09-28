Kellyanne Conway: The middle class will benefit most from Trump’s tax plan

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, on Thursday said that the middle class will benefit the most from President Trump’s tax reform proposal.

“This will be a middle class tax plan, that brings major cuts of a generation or two, something we haven’t seen in 36 years,” she told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Conway discussed why working with job creators and small businesses is very important for the success of Trump’s tax reform plan.

“We have the support of a lot of the small business groups and job creator groups on the outside. We’ve been working very diligently with them because we know that this is a grassroots engineered effort. We want this to bubble from the bottom up,” she said.

Conway believes that lowering the corporate tax rate to 20% will keep companies in the U.S. and in turn will benefit the middle class.

“In the past when job creators have received a major tax reduction they have invested that money by in large back into their companies. They can give their employees raises and they ought to,” she said. “If we make job creators more competitive, that helps everyone. If you are that welder or that carpenter or that factory worker, worried about keeping your job or looking for a new job, when you reduce the tax burden on America’s job creators, you encourage them to stay here.”

