Trump says GOP will have the votes for health care, but 'not for Friday'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday Republicans will have the necessary amount of votes to pass health care reform, though it won’t be this week.

“We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Trump said he was optimistic that other lawmakers would support the legislation, though he did not specify who he was talking about.

“With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!” the president said in a tweet Wednesday.

The president’s claims come just one day after Senate Republicans confessed that their bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare would not have the enough votes to pass.

"We haven't given up on changing the American health care system. We are not going to be able to do that this week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters after a lunch with fellow Republican lawmakers on Tuesday. "But it still lies ahead of us, and we haven't given up on that."