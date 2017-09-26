Antonio Sabato Jr.: Trump should focus more on his agenda, not NFL protests

California Congressional candidate Antonio Sabato Jr. on Tuesday said President Trump should focus more on his political agenda than the NFL players that are protesting the national anthem.

The Dallas Cowboys, along with team owner Jerry Jones, before their Monday night game, took a knee as a group before the national anthem played. The team then walked to the sideline and stood for the Star-Spangled Banner.

President Trump who condemned NFL players who choose to take a knee during the anthem, tweeted, “While Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country.”

Sabato believes the NFL national anthem protests are just “small stuff” compared to the other things President Trump has on his plate.

“I think he should just leave it alone. I think he should just focus on foreign policy and we have North Korea, Russia, Iran and the list goes on and on. We have to do this tax reform right now, which [is] really important and our health care system is falling apart, ObamaCare is just a disaster,” he said.

Though the former “General Hospital” actor believes that Trump should stay out of the NFL protesting controversy, he still disagrees with how the athletes are choosing to protest.

“I think a lot of people are not going to watch football next weekend. It’s disrespectful to our men and women that fought for our freedom,” he said.

