Anti-establishment will buck GOP in Alabama primary: Sebastian Gorka

The Alabama Senate primary run-off that’s transformed into a referendum on Mitch McConnell versus Donald Trump will likely end the way the incendiary 2016 presidential race did: With the anti-establishment candidate bucking his party and winning the nomination.

Continue Reading Below

“I expected Alabama to do what America did on November 8 and choose the anti-establishment candidate,” Sebastian Gorka, former national security aide to President Trump, told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight.’ “And that is Judge Roy Moore.”

Moore, a former state Supreme Court Justice who’s already been pledged support by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, is currently slated to win the GOP nomination in the election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Polls in Alabama closed at 8 p.m.

Gorka departed the White House at the end of August, claiming he’d be of better use to the president “from outside the People’s House.” It is unclear whether Gorka was fired or if he left of his own volition.

Last Friday, Trump arrived in Alabama to stump for Sen. Luther Strange, the GOP candidate in the election typically favored by rank-and-file Republicans. Strange was appointed to the Senate earlier this year upon Sessions’ appointment as Attorney General.

During the speech, Trump seemed to distance himself from the candidate, who’s currently poised to lose the election, according to the latest polls.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very peculiar endorsement of Luther Strange,” Gorka said. “Because halfway through the so-called endorsement, the president said ‘You know what, I may have chosen the wrong guy. And if Judge Moore wins, I’m going to support him to the hilt.’”