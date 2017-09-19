Judge Napolitano on FBI wiretapping Manafort: How could Comey not know?

A new report claims the FBI wiretapped former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort before and after the election.

Manafort is a key figure in the bureau’s investigation into Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

During an appearance on FOX Business, Judge Napolitano speculated whether former FBI Director Jim Comey lied under oath while he testified on Capitol Hill. He said the facts that were revealed on Tuesday morning are inconsistent with what he told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Jim Comey, while he was still director of the FBI, next to… Admiral Rogers, the head of the NSA, both under oath, told the Senate Intelligence Committee: ‘we know of no wiretaps in Trump Tower,’” he told Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria.

“Now how could Jim Comey not know of it if his own FBI had obtained [a warrant] and it went back to 2014, was dropped for a few months and picked up again in 2015 when Donald Trump announced he was running for president?”

Napolitano said it also raises questions on whether former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett and former national security advisor Susan Rice were trying to help Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail.

“It makes you wonder if this was an intelligence-style wiretap to which Valerie Jarrett and Susan Rice had access, you know where this is going. Were they doing this so that they could tell Mrs. Clinton what Donald was going to do next in the campaign? That of course would be a very, very serious felony. Or was this a legitimate law enforcement pursuit of evidence of criminal behavior on the part of Paul Manafort?”