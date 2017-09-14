Robert Davi upset with GOP over singing snub

Hollywood actor Robert Davi is unhappy with Republicans for how they are treating his prized talent-singing.

“You have a talent, not to denigrate or make myself sound anything, but I am a damn good singer. I’ve gotten praise from Quincy Jones and other people. I gave my services to the Trump Campaign and the inauguration and the RNC to sing anytime they wanted me to. Not once, and I had Anthony Scaramucci ask, Daryl Scott ask… not once was I accepted,” Davi told the FOX Business Networks’ Neil Cavuto on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

As one of President Donald Trump’s earliest supporters, Davi said he set the “populous message” every time there was a “bump in the road” for Trump and he added that there were still a “few underground” Conservatives around Hollywood. However in his opinion, no matter which side of the aisle, they are still part of the establishment and they don’t like Trump’s efforts to rally America.

While Davi is unsure who picks talent for the GOP, he pointed out President Trump’s fondness of him and demanded answers.

“I don’t know who it was, but it was wrong. It’s wrong because you have a guy that is coming out for the GOP or for Conservative values and especially for this president and his nomination and especially and fighting Hollywood all the way,” he said. “It makes no sense, I wish someone would tell me… I wish… one of you people out there would let me know what the problem is because let me tell you Donald Trump speaks plainly to people and if it was being done to him he wouldn’t be talking to you.”