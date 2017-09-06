Democrats back Harvey aid with 3 month debt limit increase

Congressional Democratic leaders on Wednesday said they would support an effort to tie government financial relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to a three-month extension of the nation's debt limit.

"Democrats are prepared to offer our votes for the Harvey aid package, and a short term debt limit increase of three months," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote. "We believe this proposal offers a bipartisan path forward to ensure prompt delivery of Harvey aid as well as avoiding a default."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)