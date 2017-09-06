On Our Radar

Democrats back Harvey aid with 3 month debt limit increase

Politics Reuters

dems ap fbn

(AP)

Congressional Democratic leaders on Wednesday said they would support an effort to tie government financial relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to a three-month extension of the nation's debt limit.

Continue Reading Below

"Democrats are prepared to offer our votes for the Harvey aid package, and a short term debt limit increase of three months," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote. "We believe this proposal offers a bipartisan path forward to ensure prompt delivery of Harvey aid as well as avoiding a default." 

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments