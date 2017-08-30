US Commerce Department to investigate Canadian paper imports

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was initiating investigations to determine whether imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada are being dumped in the United States, and whether Canadian producers are receiving unfair subsidies.

It said in a statement the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations were initiated based on complaints by North Pacific Paper Company LLC of Longview, Washington, which alleged estimated dumping margins ranging from 23.45 percent to 54.97 percent

In 2016, imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were valued at an estimated $1.27 billion, the statement added. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)