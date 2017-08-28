Congress to help Harvey victims after administration request

U.S. lawmakers will help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, which has battered southern Texas, flooding streets and leaving 30,000 people temporarily homeless in Houston, a spokeswoman for U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday.

"We will help those affected by this terrible disaster. The first step in that process is a formal request for resources from the administration," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an email.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)