Navy was right to dismiss 7th Fleet commander, says Larry Korb

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Larry Korb on Wednesday said he agrees with the Navy’s decision to relieve Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, of his duties after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a merchant vessel near Singapore earlier this week.

“The good thing about the Navy relieving the commander of the 7th fleet, you’re accountable. If this was a problem, he should have made this known to people rather than just going along,” Korb told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

Monday’s accident, which left five sailors injured and 10 missing, follows a June incident involving the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship. The latter left seven sailors dead when the two vessels collided off the coast of Japan.

Korb said one of the reasons for the recent collisions could be a result of sailors being overworked.

“I think what’s happened with North Korea and then the Chinese, the exercises with the Australians … It could be that we are pushing these young men and young women too much,” he said.