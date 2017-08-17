Trump blasts Sen. Lindsey Graham on 'moral equivalency' after Charlottesville attack

Donald Trump on Thursday fired back at a critic in his own party who had denounced the president's response to the Charlottesville, Virginia, attack, saying he had not drawn a "moral equivalency" between white hate groups and counter-protesters.

Continue Reading Below

Trump, on Twitter, called fellow Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's statement a day earlier "a disgusting lie." On Wednesday, Graham had said Trump's statements after the weekend attack had suggested "moral equivalency" between the two sides and urged him to instead use his words to heal Americans instead. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by Larry King)