Trump, in tweet, again blasts Amazon over taxes, jobs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Amazon.com (AMZN) on Twitter over taxes and jobs and accused the global retailer, without evidence, of hurting U.S. localities and causing job losses.

Shares of the company fell 0.5% at $978.00 in premarket trade after Trump's comments.

Amazon.com has said that it has more than 50,000 job openings across the United States to help fulfill customer orders and earlier this month hosted multiple job fairs to fill them.​ (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)