Trump critics will apologize in four years: 'Cheers' actor John Ratzenberger

At the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in 2020, actor John Ratzenberger predicted that many of the president’s critics will apologize to him.

“I think there will be a lot of people apologizing to him at the end of his first four years,” he told FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, of Varney & Co, on Tuesday.

Ratzenberger, who gained fame for his role in the popular television sitcom ‘Cheers’, was one of the first people to support Trump during the 2016 election.

The actor, who recently launched a new business venture called TheGiftBox.com, went on to say that people will recant their criticisms of Trump because of his policies on infrastructure and manufacturing.

“He’s doing a wonderful job as far as manufacturing is concerned,” he said.