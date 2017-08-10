On Our Radar

Trump appoints Chatterjee to chair U.S. energy commission

White House Reuters

President Donald Trump points to the audience as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 201. Trump is making the case for privatizing the nation's air traffic control system. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump points to the audience as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 201. Trump is making the case for privatizing the nation's air traffic control system. ... (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump had appointed Neil Chatterjee as chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Continue Reading Below

Last week the Senate confirmed Chatterjee and Robert Powelson as members of the FERC, restoring a quorum to the agency. Chatterjee had previously been an energy policy advisor to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments