Trump appoints Chatterjee to chair U.S. energy commission

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump had appointed Neil Chatterjee as chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Last week the Senate confirmed Chatterjee and Robert Powelson as members of the FERC, restoring a quorum to the agency. Chatterjee had previously been an energy policy advisor to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)