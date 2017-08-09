FBI raids former Trump campaign manager Manafort's home

FBI agents seized documents and other material from the Virginia home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, during a July raid as part of a special counsel's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a spokesman for Manafort said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni confirmed that the raid, first reported by the Washington Post report, had taken place.

The predawn raid was conducted at Manafort's home in the Washington suburb of Alexandria without advance warning on July 26, a day after Manafort had met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Post said, citing unidentified people familiar with the probe.

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," Maloni said in an email.

The search warrant was wide-ranging and FBI agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller departed the home with various records, the Post reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for Mueller's office, declined to comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)