Trump second term done deal if economic boom continues: Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone

The Dow has grown 4,000 points since President Trump’s election, and after reaching 22,000 points on Wednesday, Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot (HD), told the FOX Business Network that if the economy continues to strengthen, Trump will win a second term.

“Guess what, if this economy continues to strengthen and it strengthens over the next three years, like it or not Trump’s going to win again,” Langone said after President Trump tweeted about the economy early Thursday.

Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels. Stock Market at an all-time high. That doesn't just happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

He praised the president for winning despite enemies in the Democratic Party, Republican Party and within the media.

“[Trump] beat three dynasties: Obama, Bush, Clinton. The American people have spoken loud and clear. Like it or not, he won fair and square and the American people are fed up, and these people in Congress ought to get off their butts and get something done. Shame on them.”

Langone continued to criticize Congress for its inability to pass health care legislation and for letting down the American people.

“I don’t know if there is a solution to ObamaCare but I do know that the Republicans in Congress look like fools, stumblebums, they don’t know where they’re going or how to get there,” he said.

Despite much talk of repealing and replacing ObamaCare, Langone said the health care system is unfixable and Congress needs to accept that and move on.

“You want to know the dark secret? You can’t fix ObamaCare. It’s too late, it’s too late, you can’t take back from I don’t know how many millions of American people. Can’t take it back, it’s done, it’s over, move on.”