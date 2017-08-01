Wray confirmed by U.S. Senate to lead FBI after Comey firing

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Justice Department lawyer Christopher Wray as FBI chief, nearly three months after the agency's previous director, James Comey, was fired by President Donald Trump.

Wray, who was confirmed by vote of 92-5, will take charge of the country's top domestic law enforcement agency during a federal probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

