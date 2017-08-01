On Our Radar

Wray confirmed by U.S. Senate to lead FBI after Comey firing

Politics Reuters

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Justice Department lawyer Christopher Wray as FBI chief, nearly three months after the agency's previous director, James Comey, was fired by President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Wray, who was confirmed by vote of 92-5, will take charge of the country's top domestic law enforcement agency during a federal probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Peter Cooney)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments