Tax code change could boost charitable giving and cut middle-class taxes

A proposed change in the tax code could save middle class Americans who donate to charity billions of dollars on their income taxes, but it could also cost the US Treasury billions in lost revenue.

FOX Business has learned members of Congress are seriously considering a change to the tax code known as universal charitable deductions. It could help fulfill one of President Trump's promises to offer the middle class tax relief. The idea has also been discussed with senior administration officials. Sean Parnell, Vice President for Public Policy at The Philanthropy Roundtable, says the proposed change could "...provide an additional incentive for people to give a bit more."

Parnell attended separate meetings July 13 with Vice President Mike Pence, representatives of the US Treasury, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady and staff from Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's office. Representatives from other charitable organizations and foundations also attended the meetings and a key topic was universal charitable deductions. After one of the meetings on the proposal, Chairman Brady, whose staff is writing the tax reform bill said, "We want to encourage Americans, who are incredibly generous already, to give more, to give earlier in life, and to continue to grow. So, we did have good discussions with them about their ideas and how we can improve charitable giving and that’s one of them. We’re giving it a very serious look.”

The White House and US Treasury did not respond to requests for comment from FOX Business.

Under current tax law, people who donate to charities can deduct their donation only if they itemize their taxes. The majority of Americans do not itemize and instead take the applicable standard deduction depriving them of any tax break for charitable giving. Moving charitable donations out of the itemized category or as policy writers call it, above the line, would allow people who take the standard deduction to also deduct their charitable donations from their taxable income. For instance, a married couple reporting income of $75,000 a year who donate $2,000 to their church or charity could, under the proposal, deduct the full $2,000 as well as claim the joint deduction. The current deduction for a married couple filing a joint tax return is $12,600. Single filers can claim a standard deduction of $6,300. Currently, taxpayers have to choose between the standard deduction or their itemized deductions, whichever figure is greater, to get a tax break for donating to charity. Since the $12,600 joint deduction and $6,300 standard deduction in most cases are greater than the sum of itemized deductions, most people do not itemize their taxes. They get no tax break for donating to charities.

The proposed universal charitable deduction however would change that and as an example allow the married couple to subtract their $2,000 donation as well as claim the joint filing deduction from their reported income. Every taxpayer could do the same thing, claim the appropriate standard deduction as well as deduct charitable donations. This would lower their taxable income thus lowering their tax bill. The Tax Foundation's Sr. Analyst Scott Greenberg says allowing universal charitable donations, "could provide a tax benefit to the 70% of households that don't itemize deductions if they make a charitable contribution." But Greenberg also warns lawmakers to proceed cautiously with any plans to expand existing tax deductions. Lobbyists for charitable organizations are pushing for the universal charitable deduction out of fear other proposed changes to the tax code could reduce the amount of money Americans donate each year to charities.

The Trump administration proposes raising the standard deduction for a single filer to $12,000 and for a married couple filing a joint return $24,000. Charities fear the increased standard deduction will pull money away from their causes. The Philanthropy Roundtable's Sean Parnell says, "If you double the standard deduction you go from a third of Americans itemizing to about five percent" and nobody knows if that would hurt donations and how much the charities might lose. Giving USA reports individuals donated $282 billion to charities in 2016 and the vast majority of that was from people who itemized their taxes. Robert Sharpe, a nationally recognized tax expert who helps universities, foundations and individuals navigate the tax code and charitable giving estimates 34 million people will stop itemizing their taxes if the standard deduction is raised without modifying the deduction for charitable contributions. He based his estimate on 2014 IRS data and the House Republican Blue Print for Tax Reform. Charities worry some of their donors will cut the amount of their donations to save money as they claim the increased standard deduction in place of itemized deductions in order to earn a bigger tax break.

It's one reason why proponents of the universal charitable deduction call it a way to protect charitable giving in case the standard deduction is raised. But it could also cost the US Treasury billions of dollars in lost tax revenue. Sharpe cites a Tax Foundation estimate that the loss to treasury from tax payers who itemize their charitable donations was about $46 billion in 2014. The University of Indiana's Lilly Foundation published a study recently looking at the potential cost of extending the charitable deduction to people who do not itemize their taxes and determined the additional loss in tax revenue at $13.1 billion a year. Sharpe estimates the total loss to treasury could exceed $59 billion dollars a year but could be smaller depending on the tax bracket of the additional people who would take advantage of the new universal charitable deduction. "I have no idea if that amount of money would kill a deal but it represents only a minuscule loss of revenue in exchange for safe guarding a vital segment of the economy that employs ten percent of the nation's work force” Sharpe said.

But critics of universal charitable deductions point out the change, while helping those who currently don't itemize their deductions, would also help wealthier taxpayers allowing them to subtract even more money as they calculate their adjusted gross income. The Tax Foundation's Greenberg says, "Making the charitable deduction available to all taxpayers would come with tradeoffs. It could reduce federal revenue by as much as $515 billion over ten years and would slightly decrease the share of the tax burden borne by high-income households."

Still, The Philanthropy Roundtable's Parnell says Congress, despite the potential loss in revenue, should allow all Americans to benefit from tax breaks if they donate to charity and the universal charitable deduction does that. He says, "It simply recognizes the value all Americans give to civil society when they contribute to local charities churches and civic societies doing good work."