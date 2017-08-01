‘The Fat Jew’ on the takeoff of his wine business

Social media star Josh ‘The Fat Jew’ Ostrovsky explained Tuesday how he has found success in the wine industry.

Continue Reading Below

“We’re doing wine in a way that no one has ever done it. Our parties are the craziest … We make long straws you put right in the bottle, you drink it right out of the bottle,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald.

Ostrovsky also elaborated on how he and business partner, David Oliver Cohen, came up with the idea to start a wine business.

“Between us we have like over 15 million social media followers,” Ostrovsky said. “We were like ‘we should create a product of our own.’ So we were like ‘what do people love’ and people who follow us love Rose.”

Known mostly for his Instagram account, Ostrovsky said the younger generation is a big part of the company’s success.

“Millennials are like the largest consumers of wine at this point, except like they don’t know that much about wine,” he explained. “They know they like wine, they know what color they want it to be, what price point, but they’re not like smelling for like notes and [an] ‘apricoty’ finish,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ostrovsky added: “Wine can actually be fun, it doesn’t need to be like a guy in a turtle neck like swirling it around.”

