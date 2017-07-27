On Our Radar

U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban

In this photo taken Friday, April 21, 2017, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team participates in a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C. Struggling to expand its ranks, the Army will triple the amount of bonuses its paying this year to more than $380 million, including new incentives to woo reluctant soldiers to re-enlist, officials told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The chief of staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, said on Thursday he had no advance knowledge of President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the military before his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, but added that was not unusual.

"I personally did not, but nor would I have expected to," Milley said. 

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

