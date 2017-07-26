'Are they playing ping pong?' RNC chair blasts Dems' absence of governing

Republican National Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said Tuesday’s health care vote was proof that Republicans can govern without bipartisan support.

“There were all the Democrats there, they weren’t even voting on anything and they put this in place,” she said during an appearance on FOX Business.

McDaniel noted that Republicans have also put forth a spending bill and a bill to benefit veterans.

“We are governing all over the place and the Democrats have been sitting on their hands,” she said. “I don’t know what they are doing. Are they playing ping pong? Are they knitting? What are they doing right now? They are not helping the American people. We know that.”

She puts the onus on Republicans to lead and serve Americans.

“The obstruction version of the Democrat Party, the obstructionists, the obstructorcrats that they’ve become are not helping the American people,” she said. “It’s on the Republicans alone, we are leading, we are showing we can do it and yesterday was a great first step.”