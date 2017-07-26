Watch Live: Mnuchin testifies at Senate hearing on Treasury budget

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

'Are they playing ping pong?' RNC chair blasts Dems' absence of governing

By Politics

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on health care reform, the White House shakeup, the arrest of a House Democratic IT worker and the Democrats' economic agenda. video

RNC chair on IT worker scandal: Debbie Wasserman Schultz has obstructed

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on health care reform, the White House shakeup, the arrest of a House Democratic IT worker and the Democrats' economic agenda.

Republican National Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said Tuesday’s health care vote was proof that Republicans can govern without bipartisan support.

Continue Reading Below

“There were all the Democrats there, they weren’t even voting on anything and they put this in place,” she said during an appearance on FOX Business.

McDaniel noted that Republicans have also put forth a spending bill and a bill to benefit veterans.

“We are governing all over the place and the Democrats have been sitting on their hands,” she said. “I don’t know what they are doing. Are they playing ping pong? Are they knitting? What are they doing right now? They are not helping the American people. We know that.”

More from FOXBusiness.com

She puts the onus on Republicans to lead and serve Americans.

“The obstruction version of the Democrat Party, the obstructionists, the obstructorcrats that they’ve become are not helping the American people,” she said. “It’s on the Republicans alone, we are leading, we are showing we can do it and yesterday was a great first step.”

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments