Senate’s critical health care vote: What we know so far

The Senate will vote Tuesday on whether to open debate on overhauling the United States’ health care system.

"Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you're just fine with the Obamcare nightmare," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor Tuesday, echoing sentiments made by President Donald Trump at the White House Monday.

As the GOP seeks to gather support to begin debating its options, here is what we know so far.

Motion to proceed

On Tuesday, the Senate is voting on a motion to proceed, which will allow them consider a bill on the Senate floor. The bill they are voting to take up is actually the House GOP bill passed in May; however, the debate process will allow senators to consider amendments and changes that they have since introduced.

GOP support

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she will vote against the measure Tuesday, while Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) return to Capitol Hill means the party can still afford to lose the support of one more member in order for the vote to pass. With a 50-50 split vote, Vice President Mike Pence would serve as the tie-breaker.

The bills and amendments

If the motion to proceed passes, it is still unclear exactly which route the GOP intends to take up at this time: a repeal and replace plan or a repeal-only measure. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Tuesday on Twitter he would support opening up debate with the intention of backing the 2015 clean repeal bill, which only requires a simple majority for approval under the reconciliation process.

The repeal and replace bill put forward by Senate leadership, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act, has experienced some opposition from factions of the Republican Party. On Tuesday, Sen. Paul suggested Sen. McConnell told him this bill would require 60 votes to pass, and thus support from 8 Democrats, which would be extremely challenging. This is because the parliamentarian said the bill in its current from does not fit the reconciliation requirements.

There is a third option that has been floated called the “skinny repeal.” This would essentially be a watered down version of a repeal-only measure targeting the individual mandate and some of the ObamaCare taxes, according to a report from Vox.