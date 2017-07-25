Apple CEO Tim Cook promised Trump he would build 3 new US plants: WSJ

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the United States, the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as saying.

"I spoke to (Cook), he's promised me three big plants—big, big, big," Trump told the Journal in an interview on Tuesday.

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)