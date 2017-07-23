Venezuela's Maduro says vote for new congress will take place

CARACAS (Reuters) - Defying pressure from abroad and at home, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that an election would go ahead next weekend for a controversial new congress his foes say will institutionalize dictatorship.

"The imperial right wing believes it can give orders to Venezuela, the only ones who give orders here are the people," Maduro said in reference to a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose economic sanctions if the vote is not aborted.

(Reporting and writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Gideon Long and Phil Berlowitz)