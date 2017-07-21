Trump tweets at Varney & Co

President Donald Trump this morning tweeted Varney & Co.’s ‘My Take’ segment from yesterday.

The tweet read, “Six months in- it is the hope of GROWTH that is making America FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS RICHER. –Stuart @VarneyCo. ” With the video of the segment below.

"Six months in - it is the hope of GROWTH📈that is making America🇺🇸FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS💰RICHER." -Stuart @VarneyCo

🎥https://t.co/s7fYOicWGV pic.twitter.com/x9MeUzDom6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2017

Varney commented that he was flattered after reading the tweet and that “it is going to be a great weekend.”