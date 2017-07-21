Live: White House press briefing following Spicer’s resignation and Scaramucci’s appointment

Trump tweets at Varney & Co

By Alex Swisher White House FOXBusiness

FBN's Stuart Varney on the markets and economy since President Trump has taken office. video

Varney: Hope of growth is making America $4T richer

President Donald Trump this morning tweeted Varney & Co.’s ‘My Take’ segment from yesterday.

The tweet read, “Six months in- it is the hope of GROWTH that is making America FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS RICHER. –Stuart @VarneyCo. ” With the video of the segment below.

Varney commented that he was flattered after reading the tweet and that “it is going to be a great weekend.”

