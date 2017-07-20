Health care that's less than perfect but not ‘obnoxious’ would get my vote: Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) spoke to President Trump Wednesday night about health care reform, suggesting a two-part solution including one bill dealing with the repeal of ObamaCare, followed immediately by a second bill dealing with health insurance company money.

Continue Reading Below

“My concern is that we’re going to pass a Republican bill and we’re going to make their [health insurance industry] profits $30 billion a year, it’s not the job of government to be doling out money to private industry,” Paul told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Paul said one of conservatives’ key objections over health care reform is federal money that would in essence be bailing out health insurance companies.

“So, what I’ve said is that if you insist that you want it, they should put that on a separate bill that Democrats like, Democrats typically like spending bills, put it on a spending bill and put the repeal, make it more of a repeal bill and I’ll vote for it.”

Though Paul said his proposal wasn’t perfect, it was an improvement on the Republican Senate health care bill.

“I still think it’s not perfect, but I’ll vote for something less than perfect as long as it’s not obnoxious, and obnoxious to me is subsidizing rich corporations.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what Trump’s reaction to his proposal was, Paul responded, “He said that’s not the easy way to do it. The easy way to do it is for me to vote for the bill as is.”