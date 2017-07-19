U.S. House to write tax reform bill this fall: House speaker

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will start drafting legislation to overhaul the nation's tax code after lawmakers' upcoming summer recess, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

"The budget that's going through Congress now is just the budget, it's not the actual tax reform bill. That's something that will be written in the fall," Ryan said in an interview with Wisconsin-based WBEL-AM Radio's "The Stan Milam Show."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)