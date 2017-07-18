Like Trump, Clinton warned of immigration issues in 1995 SOTU

President Bill Clinton warned of immigration issues in 1995, just like President Trump has today.

In his State of the Union address, President Clinton said his administration would take aggressive actions to ramp up border security, deport more illegals, and crack down on illegal hiring.

“All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country,” Clinton said. “The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our tax payers.”

Despite pushback on his immigration agenda, Trump echoed this sentiment during his first Presidential speech to Congress in February.

“By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars and make our communities safer for everyone,” Trump said.