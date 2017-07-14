GOP health care not perfect, but the beginning of the end of ObamaCare: Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, advisor to President Trump, said even though the Republican health care plan to repeal ObamaCare is not exactly what people want, it marks the “beginning of the end” for the downward spiraling Affordable Care Act.

“[Vice President Pence] puts it best when he says this the beginning of the end of ObamaCare. This is a seven and half year sinking battleship that is going to turn around slowly. But we’ve got to start chipping away at it because there are people suffering,” she told the FOX Business Network.

When ObamaCare was signed into law in 2010, the CBO estimated that 23 million people would be covered by the Affordable Care Act by 2017, however, in Conway’s opinion these projections were misleading.

“We look at the CBO projections at 23, 24, 25 million people, would be affected… Eighteen million people would have coverage right now, it’s more like 10 or 11 million,” she said, adding that the new bill would provide access to coverage for the millions who are uninsured.

“Is it perfect?,” she asked, “No—I’m one who doesn’t think you can put the perfect before the good because to do nothing means that people still suffer under ObamaCare… the problem that we are solving for here is ObamaCare.”