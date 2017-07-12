What Trump can learn from Clinton and Reagan: Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said President Trump should take a page out of presidents Reagan and Clinton’s books when it comes to appealing to Americans.

“Reagan came out of Iran-Contra and Bill Clinton came out of the whole [Monica Lewinsky] scandal because both of them focused on bigger things,” Gingrich said on FOX Business.

He said Reagan and Clinton “rallied the country” on things that mattered most and were very disciplined.

“They didn’t get sucked into day after day staying on the news media agenda,” he said. “They created an American people’s agenda whether it was health care or education or jobs and the result was the country said that guy’s doing serious real work and these people are talking about junk.”

Gingrich added that the tax cut bill with economic growth and jobs should be drivers for Trump.