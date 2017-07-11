Democrat obstructionism is hurting Trump, America: Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, on Tuesday said that the Democrat’s obstructionism is hurting President Trump’s political agenda.

“It’s also time to shine a brighter light, a hotter light on the Democratic obstructionism and resistance. It’s no longer a bumper sticker or a bunch of pink hats. It’s hurting people in this country. We only have 23 percent of the president’s nominees that have been confirmed, the rest are just languishing there. The judicial process is at a holt because some of these federal judges are not being considered,” Conway told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Conway said the Republican leadership’s push to delay the August recess will hopefully slow down the Democrats resistance to President Trump’s agenda.

“The holding back of the two weeks recess is a great start to get things done and to show that these Democrats who are obstructing think they are raising money off of it and they are worried about who’s going to run in 2020, its nonsense. They are going to have to look their constituents in the eye and say ‘we failed on health care [and] we failed on tax reform,'" she added.

