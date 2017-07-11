Coulter on health care reform: Republicans are all talk, no action

'In Trump we Trust’ author Ann Coulter is urging Republicans to pass the one-sentence bill in the Senate to reform health care.

Continue Reading Below

“I don’t know why they don’t pass the one-sentence bill that I recommended saying there shall be a free market in health insurance, Coulter told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

According to Coulter, the Republican Party missed a golden opportunity to explain to the American people why the “back scratching” entitlements do not work.

“You don’t repeal ObamaCare,” she said. “Keep welfare for the welfare recipients, but let people like me buy health insurance on the free market which it is legal for me to do.”

Although the GOP is often criticized for failing to administer public policy on Capitol Hill, Coulter said in the case of health care reform, “[Republicans] are all action no talk.”

Coulter expressed her disappointment with the Republican Party, suggesting the GOP is moving slowly with Trump’s agenda.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of [Republicans] really, really hate Trump every bit as much as MSNBC does and they’re slow walking everything and they are not helping him.”