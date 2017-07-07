Judge Jeanine Pirro on Poland’s ‘fake news’ snub: Get over it

Polish President Andrzej Duda is calling out the media, after reports that his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda avoided shaking hands with President Donald Trump while being greeted.

Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let's FIGHT FAKE NEWS. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 6, 2017

During an appearance on FOX Business, 'Justice with Judge Jeanine' host Judge Jeanine Pirro, weighed in.

“Now we’ve got the President of Poland saying this is fake news, I mean everyone is picking up Donald Trump’s impression of the news,” she said. “It appears to me that the two presidents were speaking, she made eye contact, the first lady of Poland makes eye contact with the first lady of the United States, they shake hands thinking that the two presidents are speaking and it’s not at all unusual—get over it.”

Meanwhile, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Hamburg, Germany on Friday.

“I can’t wait to hear what’s going to happen when Putin and President Trump meet—it will go on for days as to what each one was thinking, what was going on in the KGB mind and then the art of the deal’s mind. It will be interesting,” said Judge Jeanine.