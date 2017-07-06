On Our Radar

G-20 Summit: Economic superpowers face off

Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)

Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)

Violent anti-capitalist protesters are clashing with police Thursday amid the Group of 20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

After meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the event, President Trump will meet Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Japan and South Korea at the G-20 Summit, a meeting between world leaders of 19 nations and the European Union.

G-20: What you need to know

The G-20 membership comprises a mix of the world's largest advanced and emerging economies, representing approximately two-thirds of the world’s population. The top 20 economies in attendance account for 80% of the world GDP and 75% of global trade.

The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

China, the United States, Germany and Japan are the four largest exporting countries in the world. Of the 20 countries with the largest volume of exports worldwide, 15 are members of the G20.

The first Group of 20 meeting was held in 1990.

 