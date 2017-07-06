18 states sue U.S. Education Dept over student loan relief

More than one-third of U.S. states on Thursday sued the U.S. Education Department and its secretary, Betsy DeVos, over a recent decision to suspend rules intended to speedily cancel the student-loan debt of people defrauded by for-profit Corinthian Colleges Inc and other firms, according to the state of Maryland.

Continue Reading Below

Last month DeVos pressed pause on the rules to grant debt relief the students are entitled to by law as expeditiously as possible, saying they needed to be reset.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)