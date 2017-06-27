Gingrich: Republicans can't pass health care bill without Trump's help

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Tuesday said Senate Republicans will need President Trump’s help in order to pass their health care legislation.

“That’s what Trump is all about. He wants really big change; you don’t fair off and get really big change in the legislative body unless you have a president personally engaged and personally helping make it happen. It’s very hard for legislative bodies to produce very large-scale change on their own,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

However, Gingrich doesn’t blame House Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for their inability to pass a new health care bill.

“This is as hard a thing as they will try to do in their entire career and I think if there was a mistake made, it was by putting this first and trying to ram it through quickly…I believe health care is 10 times more complicated than national defense,” he said.