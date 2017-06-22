Trump talks drones, 5G and job creation with tech entrepreneurs

The White House is hosting a group of tech leaders from top drone and wireless communications companies Thursday, as it focuses on emerging technology as a way to promote U.S. job creation and economic growth.

President Trump hopes to encourage entrepreneurship and the creation of new American jobs by focusing on emerging technology companies that are driving innovation that transcends the field; technologies that can be tailored to improve the quality of life for all Americans.

Of the breakout sessions White House officials and business leaders will attend Thursday, one focuses on 5G connectivity and the internet of things. Sprint (S) CEO Marcelo Claure, AT&T (T) CEO Randall Stephenson and Verizon (VZ) president John Stratton will all be in attendance to talk about wireless infrastructure and connectivity and the consequences of a more connected world on the labor market.

Meanwhile, drone manufacturers such as PrecisionHawk, Trumbull Unmanned and Kespry have also been invited to discuss regulations, safety and applying their products to the labor market. One of the sessions will feature a demonstration of Kespry’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and how it is used for industrial applications.

Along with the creators of this new technology, the investors who get these companies off the ground will once again be on the White House’s guest list. Venture capitalists including Peter Barris of New Enterprise Associates, Nick Efstratis of EPIC Ventures and Jim Smith of Mohr Davidow Ventures will be among other investors at the meeting Thursday to discuss funding for entrepreneurs and breaking down financial barriers.

Some of the other executives attending Thursday’s session include Honeywell (HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk and General Electric (GE) CEO Jeff Immelt.

Earlier this week the president hosted info tech companies, including executives from Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), in D.C. to discuss ways to make the government run more efficiently and cost effectively by updating the outdated infrastructure still used by many federal agencies.