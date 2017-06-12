Solar panels could help pay for Trump’s border wall

Sustainable Technology LLC Principal Bruce Blakeman on Monday discourses how solar panels can help pay for President Trump’s border wall.

Continue Reading Below

“I don’t think it would finance the whole border barrier, but certainly most of it… the top would be a photovoltaic energy gathering component and the bottom would be steel mesh that would be 30 ft. in height that would exceed the specifications of the Department of Homeland Security and the General Services Administration,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Blakeman believes that the “solar panel” wall along the U.S.-Mexico border could generate millions of dollars in revenue for the U.S.

“We think it would generate 2 billion megawatt hours per year… so you are talking about $120 million dollars that it could potentially generate,” he said.

The principle of Sustainable Technology LLC, trusts that Mexico will pay for a part of the wall.

“We want to help pay for the wall and we want to construct it in component parts in the rustbelt, sell the electricity to the grids in the southwest of the United States and Mexico, so Mexico pays for part of the wall,” he said.

