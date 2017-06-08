Corbyn's Labour Party fought a ferocious campaign against Theresa May: Nile Gardiner

Nile Gardiner, a former special adviser to former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, on Thursday discussed the British election campaigns of Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Continue Reading Below

“With regard to Theresa May there was certainly an element of complacency on the part of the conservatives at the beginning of the campaign… The Labour Party fought a very, very ferocious campaign lead by a hard-left leader Jeremy Corbyn,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne.

Gardiner also explained that the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester had negatively impacted May during the election race.

“The terror attacks didn’t help Theresa May actually after all. She was the Home Secretary before becoming the prime minister— she came under quite heavy fire, ironically from the Labour Party of all people, actually about being soft on terrorism. And I think that the Labour Party actually perhaps gained a bit from the security situation,” he said.