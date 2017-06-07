FBI Director Comey assured Trump he was not being investigated

Documents released on Wednesday detailing former FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks for his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, outline several meetings he had with President Donald Trump, including instances where he assured the president he was not personally the subject of a federal investigation.

During one encounter, Comey says “Without being directly asked the question, I offered that assurance [that Trump was not the subject of an investigation].” The document recounts multiple times where the president asked the FBI director to publicly confirm that he was not the subject of a federal investigation.

President Trump also reportedly asked the FBI director in February whether he intended to drop the investigation into former United States National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, saying “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” the document says. Comey recounts taking the matter, which he believed only referred to accusations against Flynn for conversations with a Russian ambassador and not the Russian probe as a whole, to FBI's senior leadership, but no one else. He said the FBI leadership team didn’t go to Attorney General Jeff Sessions because Sessions would likely be recusing himself from the Russia probe and the FBI decided to keep it “very closely held.”

Comey alleges that the president told him in January that he needed and expected “loyalty” and at one point Comey confirmed he could give "honest loyalty." He also made a request to Sessions that he have no future “direct communication” with Trump, which allegedly went unanswered.

President Trump fired Comey from his position as FBI director on May 9. On Wednesday morning the Trump administration announced a new nominee to take Comey's spot, Christopher Wray.